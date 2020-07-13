BJP Blames CM Mamata After MLA Found Dead; Says 'elected Servants Not Safe; It Was Murder'

Soon after senior BJP leader Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging near his home in West Bengal, family members of the leader have claimed that he was killed and then hanged later. Reacting to the death of the party leader, BJP echoing similar sentiments has alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is responsible for the death of the senior BJP leader and the rising political violence in West Bengal.

"Day in day out we have threats and political killings happening in West Bengal, the law and order situation is in a mess. The political violence has risen to such a level that even a public servant elected by the people is not safe, then what can we talk about the safety of people at large," said West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.

Ghosh opined that the slain BJP leader went out at night so somebody known to him must have called him out after which his body has been found hanging in the morning.

BJP leader Babul Supriyo said that it is not unusual to see political killings in West Bengal. He added that earlier also there have been political killings when the person was first killed and then hanged to show it as a suicide.

"A thorough investigation needs to be done by the Central agencies as Mamata Banerjee's police will once again play the game of putting it under the carpet. An MLA losing his life in this manner highlights the pathetic state of law and order under Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal" Supriyo said.

"Mamata Banerjee has chosen to be completely oblivious of the killings. Elected members of West Bengal are getting killed just because of political rivalry," he added.

Body of Debendra Nath Roy, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, was found hanging at his residence near Bindal village in West Bengal on Monday morning. Roy had contested and won the Hemtabad assembly segment - a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes -- on a CPI(M) ticket but had switched over to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha polls. According to Raiganj Zila SP Sumit Kumar, the police reached the spot, after getting the information from local residents, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. The body was found at his residence.

The family of the MLA claims that he has been killed and hanged later. However, police say the cause of death whether suicide or murder will be ascertained after post mortem. The body has been sent to Raigunj hospital for post mortem and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

