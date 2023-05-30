Decade-old Family Rivalry Ends In Murder Of BJP Leader In Gujarat

Five persons including three members of a family have been arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of a BJP functionary in Gujarat's Valsad district, police said on Tuesday.

Decade-old rivalry between two families led to the murder of BJP leader Shailesh Patel near Vapi on May 8, Valsad police said in a release.

Shailesh, vice president of the BJP's Vapi taluka unit, was shot dead by three persons on motorbike as he was waiting in his car while his wife was visiting a temple.

Valsad police arrested Sharad Patel, his nephews Vipul and Mitesh Patel and their accomplices Ajay Gamit and Satyendra Singh in the case while search was on for the three assailants, the release said.

Sharad Patel and his nephews belong to the same village -- Kocharva in Vapi district -- as the BJP leader, and were at loggerheads with him following a fight between their families in 2013, police said.

In this fight, Sharad's brother and Vipul and Mitesh Patel's father Ishwar received serious injuries which resulted in permanent paralysis, said the release, adding that Sharad Patel too suffered a permanent physical defect due to the injuries.

To take revenge, Sharad and his nephews allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate Shailesh Patel and hired three Uttar Pradesh-based sharp-shooters with the help of Gamit and Singh, said the release.

They paid Rs 19 lakh to the sharp-shooters and called them to Gujarat in December last year, but the plan failed.

The accused again called them to Valsad on May 3 and arranged their stay at a farm near Pandor village. The three sharp-shooters conducted recce of Shailesh Patel's movements and killed him on May 8, the police said.

Sharad Patel had allegedly attacked Shailesh in 2014 and 2017 and FIRs were registered at Dungra and Pardi police stations, the release said, adding that further probe was on.