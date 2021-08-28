Decision To Allow Only Vaccinated People Use Mumbai Local Trains Challenged In Bombay HC

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow only fully vaccinated persons to travel by Mumbai local trains has been challenged in the Bombay High Court. The petition filed by medical consultant Yohan Tengra argued that this rule goes against the ICMR guidelines which state that vaccines are not mandatory.

Moreover, he asserted that no distinction should be made between vaccinated and non-vaccinated people as both groups can be superspreaders. Besides seeking a direction to ensure that non-vaccinated individuals can use trains and public spaces, he also demanded that the Centre should take action against those involved in willful defiance of its guidelines.

Resumption of Mumbai locals

In the wake of persistent demand from the people, the Maharashtra government announced that people who have completed 14 days after taking the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can travel by the Mumbai local trains from August 15.

Considered as the lifeline of India's financial capital, the suburban train services were suspended on the midnight of March 22, 2020, after the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and partially resumed on June 15. While the Railways allowed the general public to board the local trains only from February 1 this year, they were again barred from the same owing to the second novel coronavirus wave.

On August 11, the authorities commenced the offline process for verification of COVID vaccination. This facility is available at 109 local railway stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from 7 am to 11 pm on all days of the week. After checking the validity of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate and the ID proof of the applicant, the Railway authorities will issue a monthly pass to the commuter. Individuals in the aforesaid category can also get the pass by applying online.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

On Friday, August 27, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally propelled to 64,47,442 with 4654 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. At present, there are 51,574 active cases in the state. With 3301 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 62,55,451. A whopping 170 deaths including 57 from Pune, 29 from Satara and 11 from Sangli were reported on Friday. Until now, a total of 1,36,900 people in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 5,32,56,024 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 2,92,733 of them are under home quarantine, 2337 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 97.02% and 2.12% respectively.