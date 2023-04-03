Decomposed Body Of 70-year-old Woman Found At Her Greater Noida Home

A 70-year-old woman's body was found inside her standalone house in Greater Noida on Monday by her son who lives in Ghaziabad and had come to visit her after four months of no communication between them, police officials said.

The woman, who had retired as a doctor, lived alone in the two-storey house in Sector Beta 1, under Beta 2 police station limits while her husband stays in Bihar, the officials said.

The body appeared to be around 20 days' old and was found on the first floor of the house by her son, with whom she had a property-related dispute, according to the police.

"Pranav Ranjan Sinha, who lives in Vaishali area of Ghaziabad, today alerted 112 that the body of his mother Amiya Sinha was found on the floor of a bedroom on the first floor of her house in A block of Beta 1," a police spokesperson said.

"Sinha said he had not been in touch with his mother for the last four months and had come to see her this morning along with his wife. However, there was no response so they had to break open the door to get inside the house and then they found her body," the official said.

The cause of the death was yet to be ascertained, the spokesperson said, adding it has been sent for post-mortem while legal proceedings were being carried out.

A local police official told PTI that the son and his mother apparently had a property-related dispute because of which the two had no communication.

The woman's husband lives in Patna in Bihar, the official added.