Deep Sidhu Death Case: FIR Filed Against Truck Driver For 'rash & Negligent Driving'

Deep Sidhu, accused in Republic Day violence died in a road accident on Tuesday evening after the vehicle he was travelling in and driving rammed into a truck.

In the aftermath of Republic Day violence accused Deep Sidhu's demise, an FIR has been registered based on brother Surjeet's complaint, by the Sonipat Police.  The complaint has been filed against a truck driver for allegedly applying brakes suddenly which led to the accident near Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway in Haryana's Sonipat. 

FIR filed under sections 279 (rash driving) & 304A (causing death by negligence) of IPC:

Statement from police:

"The accident took place at around 7:45 PM yesterday evening, he was driving and travelling along with a female co-passenger, both had started from Gurgaon, they were on their way to Ludhiana, we have got the access of the CCTV footage of the toll pojt from where they travelled. At around 7:50 his vehicle crashed into another vehicle where he died. His female co-passenger was taken to hospital and now she is discharged after basic first aid. A partially consumed liquor bottle has been recovered from the vehicle, we have sent samples of the deceased to check if he had consumed it," added SP Rahul Sharma. 

Speaking on the statement by the female co-passenger, the police asserted, "she disclosed that she is a US citizen who came to India on Feb 13 and before the accident she was dozing off due to jet lag. Suddenly she heard a shout from Deep Sidhu and next to the vehicle rammed into another vehicle after which she called his family. 

Deep Sidhu died in a road accident

Out on bail, Sidhu was associated with the 2021 Republic Day violence. Sidhu had done a Facebook live while hoisting the pennant from the ramparts of the Red Fort. In the video, Sidhu said in Punjabi, "We have only hoisted the Nishan Sahib flag at the Red Fort while exercising our democratic right to protest."

Sidhu was twice arrested thereafter. Following his arrest in February 2021, the police had told a Delhi court that Sidhu was “the main rioter and instigator” of the Red Fort incident, that he “provoked people… thus inciting violence” and that he had been seen in a video with “swords, sticks and flags”.

