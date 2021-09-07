Deepak Kochhar Moves Bombay HC Challenging ED Proceedings In ICICI Bank-Videocon Case

Deepak Kochhar, the husband of ex-ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar has moved the Bombay High Court against the ED proceedings in the ICICI Bank-Videocon case. He sought to quash the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court's order dated January 1 whereby it took cognizance of the prosecution complaint against him. According to him, the court had failed to take into account the order of the Appellate Authority under the PMLA which dismissed the ED's plea seeking attachment of his assets on November 6, 2020.

He claimed that this order had rejected allegations of quid pro quo, proceeds of crime and money laundering. Accusing the central agency of suppressing this order, Kochhar stressed that there is an "umbilical cord connection" between criminal proceedings for an offence and provisional attachment of assets under the PMLA. Arrested by the ED on September 7, 2020, the Bombay High Court granted him bail on March 25 this year.

Money laundering probe

Deepak Kochhar is the founder of wind energy company NuPower Renewables Private Limited. On January 22, 2019, the CBI registered an FIR against the Kochhars, Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot, and 6 others over alleged quid pro quo in loan transactions between ICICI Bank and Videocon. As per the CBI, Chanda Kochhar allegedly received kickbacks through her husband from Videocon for sanctioning loans.

Based on this, the ED registered a money laundering case against the aforesaid individuals and entities for alleged irregularities in the sanctioning of loans worth Rs.1875 crore. Notably, Chanda Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot have never been arrested in the case as they were granted bail by the special PMLA court. On September 31, the ED submitted draft charges against the Kochhars and the other accused in the case.