Deepika Padukone's Manager Karishma Prakash Fails To Appear; NCB Issues Fresh Summon

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued a fresh summon to actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash on Wednesday after she evaded the previous summons. The NCB, which is probing alleged nexus between drug peddlers and Bollywood celebrities which came to light after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide summoned Prakash on Wednesday to "join the probe", but she didn't appear.

The NCB on Tuesday raided the residence of Karishma Prakash, and seized a small quantity (nearly 1.8 gms) of hashish, an official said. Prakash was questioned by the NCB last month.

NCB pastes summons on Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash's door post seizing hash

WhatsApp group 'DP+Ka+KWAN'

Earlier in September, Republic Media Network had reported the drug chats between Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash. In the chats, Deepika was seen asking her manager for 'maal' and 'hash,' to which the latter had replied that she has it home. As per sources, the NCB had even confronted the Bollywood actor with the chat which is believed to be from 2017. The chats had emerged were a part of a group called ‘DP+Ka+KWAN’, where Deepika Padukone was the admin. The group was formed by Jaya Saha and its admins were Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash. Other members include Vijay Subramaniam, Anirban Das, Producer Madhu Mantena, KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar among many others.

Jaya Saha tells NCB she called cigarettes 'doobies & buds'; Karishma says 'hash not drug'

In a similar case, notable Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet were also summoned by the NCB as they investigated the Bollywood drug nexus. Actors Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar too were booked by the NCB after finding narcotics at their residence. The nexus had exploded after NCB found evidence against Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty for allegedly procuring drugs.

First, her brother Showik and Sushant’s staff members were arrested, after which she too was put behind bars. After a month stay at Byculla jail, she was granted bail on October 7. Showik is still lodged in jail. Another person still in custody is Kshitij Prasad, an executive producer, and director.