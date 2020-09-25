Deepika Padukone's 'pre-drinks' Invite Around 'maal' Talk Out; KWAN Biggies In On It All

In a massive development, Republic Media Network on Friday accessed more chats exposing a drug WhatsApp group between the top brass plus talent managers of the KWAN talent Agency and Deepika Padukone. The WhatsApp group formed by KWAN talent manager Jaya Saha with Deepika Padukone as the admins, along with Karishma Prakash and KWAN co-founders Anirban Das Blah and Vijay Subramaniam records multiple conversations about drugs from October 2017 which unearths how the agency was active in procuring and supplying drugs.

'Pre-drinks' invite, 'maal' discussed

In a set of WhatsApp chats accessed by Republic Media Network, Deepika Padukone can be seen discussing a gathering that she was organising that included KWAN employees back in October 2017. Jaya Saha and others can be seen responding to Deepika's chats.

The duo is also seen discussing a 'pre-drinks' invite issued by Deepika Padukone, shortly after which the conversation moves on to the 'maal angle' that had earlier surfaced wherein Deepika Padukone asked for 'hash', not 'weed', and asked when the pair - Jaya and Karishma would come to Koko.

After this, Deepika also discusses hosting another gathering at her house, 'on Wednesday', and 'only for Youngsters'.

The Whatsapp chats all together also prove how top employees, bosses and talent managers of Kwan were all aware of the drug procurement and distribution that was occurring under their wing through the 'DP-Ka-Kwan' Group.

Read: HUGE: Deepika Padukone's 'DP+Ka+KWAN' Group Was Site Of 'maal' Chat; Top KWAN Bosses There

Read:Sushant Case & Drug Probe LIVE Updates: Rakul Preet Confesses Rhea-drug Link To NCB

2017 drug chat accessed: 'D', 'K' & Jaya Saha involved

Deepika Padukone's name had emerged in one of the WhatsApp chats - the same one mentioned above - where the actor is asking for 'maal, hash' from a 'K' who was later confirmed as her manager, Karishma Prakash. The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show Deepika asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' says that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". Deepika also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics.

Following that, another set of conversations came to the fore where Jaya Saha is discussing providing drugs to another pair of actors, 'S' and 'N', of which 'S' has turned out to be Shraddha Kapoor, as per sources.

Deepika Padukone lands in Mumbai

Actors Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan, who have been summoned by the NCB in a drug case arrived in Mumbai from Goa. Padukone, who was shooting for director Shakun Batra's next film in Goa, was accompanied by actor-husband Ranveer Singh. The NCB, which began the probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and called film celebrities for questioning.

Sara is set to appear before the NCB on September 26 (Saturday), along with Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. Actor Rakul Preet Singh and Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash were questioned at the NCB office on Friday. Meanwhile, statements of fashion designer Simone Khambatta and Shruti Modi, Rajput's former manager, were recorded by the NCB probe team in connection with the drugs case.

Read: MASSIVE: Karan Johar's Aide Kshitij Picked Up By NCB; Weed Found, 'bought Drugs Regularly'

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Shares His Letter For Mom, He Wrote, 'we Both Were Wrong'