Defence Ministry Suspends All Business Dealings With Vectra Over Tatra Truck Deal Probe

In a big move, the Defence Ministry on Tuesday suspended all business dealings with Vectra Advanced Engineering Pvt Ltd in connection with the Tatra Truck deal probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The one-year suspension of all business dealings with Vectra was approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, shortly after which an official notice was circulated ordering all wings of the Ministry to 'strictly comply' with the order.

“Strict compliance of the decision may be ensured by all wings of the ministry and the Services,” read the notice by the vigilance wing of the MoD.

What is the Tatra-Vectra deal?

The Defence Ministry's move is based on the two FIRs that were registered by the CBI back in 2012, regarding the allegations of corruption in the purchase of the Czech-origin Tatra trucks through defence PSU Bharat Earth Movers Ltd for the Indian Army. In a massive statement, the then Army Chief, General VK Singh had alleged he was offered a bribe to the tune of Rs 14 crore by a retired Lt-General to clear the procurement of about 600 Tatra Trucks which were allegedly of sub-standard quality.

After General VK Singh's statements surfaced, the CBI initiated an inquiry-based on corruption allegations in the Tatra deal in 2012 but shortly after, filed a closure report in 2014, citing 'lack of evidence' to carry forward the probe.

However, in 2019, a special court chided the CBI for filing a closure report, with Justice Pramachala issuing a strong-worded order saying, “This is a bit surprising and shocking to see that CBI has completed investigation even without laying hand over such manual, so as to make the relevant assessment."

(With Agency Inputs)