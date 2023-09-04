Delhi: 18-yr-old Boy Found Mysteriously Dead In Park, Police Initiate Probe As Murder Case

In a sensational incident in Delhi’s South Rohini area, a 18-year-old boy was found mysteriously dead in a public park. The dead body was recovered on Monday, September 4 by the local police, after which it was shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem. During initial examination of the body, a deep cut was found on one hand of the deceased, while no other injury mark was found present on the body.

Confirming the news, Deputy Commissioner of Police Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said that after preliminary inquiry into the matter, a case of murder has been registered at South Rohini police station. The police are now conducting a probe to ascertain the facts related to the incident. The DCP said that the police are probing all angles into the matter as it aroused suspicion after it was found that the boy was having a deep cut on one of his hands and no injury mark on any other body parts.

Dead body was recovered from Tiranga Park in Rohini

DCP Sidhu briefed, “On September 4, a PCR call regarding a male dead body at Tiranga Park was received at South Rohini police station. A team of local police immediately rushed to the spot located near Mangolpur Kalan village, where a male person aged about 18 years was found in the park in an unconscious condition. He had a deep cut injury on his right hand.”

As per a police official, during local inquiry, the boy was identified as Piyush (18), a resident of Mangolpur Kalan, Delhi. The police shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A case of murder was later registered by the police and further investigation was initiated.

As per police sources, the deceased used to work as a labourer and it is being claimed that he was a drug addict. The police are probing the claims.