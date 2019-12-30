Delhi: 2 Held For Spoofing Amit Shah's Phone To Dupe Haryana Minister

The Delhi Police on Sunday have claimed to have arrested two persons for purportedly spoofing landline numbers of Home Minister Amit Shah's residence and office to dupe a Minister in Haryana. As per reports, Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala received a call this month, demanding Rs 3 crore for the party fund. The accused have been identified as Jagtar Singh and Upkar Singh, who claimed to be speaking from Shah's residence.

Accused inspired by TV serial

With increasing suspicion over the calls, Chautala contacted the Delhi Police and sought their help. The accused were arrested by the police from Haryana Bhawan. As per the police, they had accepted their involvement in the crime. According to reports, the accused came in contact with the Minister after a land deal three months ago.

The accused used an app, which is banned in India, to call Chautala. However, it can be downloaded from certain web browsers. They got the idea of the crime from a TV serial. After learning spoof calling, they collected Chautalan's contact details.

Recently the Delhi police busted a fake international call centre, being operating from West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar in which 30 people were arrested. Another such fraudulent operation was caught in West Delhi where fake call centre was busted and 32 people were arrested for being allegedly involved in duping foreign nationals by posing as Canadian police officials.

Police bust fake call centre in Jharkhand

In Dhanbad, Jharkhand, police arrested twenty people in a call centre scam that was targetting American citizens online. The illegal call centre was allegedly duping Americans by asking them to call a helpline number after telling them that someone was deducting money from their accounts. "We got the information that some people were running an illegal call centre. Their activities were suspect. We raided the place and recovered 44 computers, dupe Fraud Online 28 IP phones and 8 modems," said Kishor Kaushal, Senior Superintendent of Police.

