Delhi: 30 AIMIM Workers Sent To 3-day Judicial Custody For Protesting Without Permission

Patiala Court in Delhi on Friday sent all the 30 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) workers to three-day judicial custody pertaining to the demonstration at the Parliament Police Station over controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

Notably, on Thursday, New Delhi District Police arrested 30 AIMIM protestors in connection with the demonstration at the Parliament police station. According to the police officials, the demonstrators were neither allowed to protest at Jantar Mantar nor at the police station, however, suddenly, these people came to the police station and started protesting. An FIR was registered against them under sections 186, 188, 353, 332, 147, 149 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police have arrested 30 protestors under various sections of IPC, in connection with the AIMIM party protest against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal in Delhi yesterday: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Delhi Police registered two FIRs, one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi booked for alleged inflammatory speech

An FIR was registered against the AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi over alleged inflammatory remarks by the Delhi Police IFSO Unit (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) on Thursday. Dasna Devi Temple priest Swami Yati Narasimhananda's name was also mentioned in the FIR. The Delhi Police IFSO unit registered a case under various provisions against those who were allegedly spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations which were detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquillity.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi named in FIR registered by the IFSO unit of Delhi Police over alleged inflammatory remarks yesterday. Swami Yati Narasimhananda's name also mentioned in the FIR. pic.twitter.com/8NpEKdQvI8 — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022

The Delhi Police further informed that after analysing social media two FIRs have also been registered against those posting and sharing messages about ruining the peace and inciting people on the basis of various divisive lines. One case was registered against Nupur Sharma and the other one was against multiple social media entities which included Naveen Kumar Jindal, Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman, Gulzar Ansari, Anil Kumar Meena, and Pooja Shakun based on the analysis. Notices will be sent to the social media intermediaries for the details.

The sections under which the case was registered were 153 (punishment to a person indulged in vilification upon any religion, race, of any particular group or class or upon the founders and prophets of a religion), 295 (intent to insult the religion of a class of persons), and 505 ( statement conducing with an intent to incite any community) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).