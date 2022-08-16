Delhi: 75-yr-old Woman & Daughter-in-law Brutally Murdered By Unknown Assailants; Probe On

In a shocking incident, the gruesome murder of an elderly woman and her daughter-in-law was reported in New Delhi's northeast area. The 75-year-old woman and her 48-year-old daughter-in-law were brutally stabbed to death by unidentified assailants with a sharp-edged weapon on Monday.

Republic TV has learnt that both the sons had gone out and the deceased women were the only people at home when the incident took place. As they returned home they found the bodies and immediately informed the police. The police arrived at the spot and suspected that the incident might have been carried out with the intention of robbery.

Police investigating crime with CCTV footage

The police are currently interrogating the servants of the house and investigating the CCTV footage in the area. The family of the victims reportedly ran a business making pooja items and other materials needed for prayer.

(This is a developing story)

(Image: RepublicWorld)