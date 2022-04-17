Delhi: 14 Arrested Over Jahangirpuri Violence; Pistol From Crime Scene Recovered

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested 14 individuals in relation to stone-pelting and violence in the Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, including one of the accused who opened fire.

"The pistol used in the commission of the crime has been recovered from his possession. 14 persons have been arrested so far, in connection with the incident," said Delhi Police.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police of North-West Delhi Usha Rangnani said that nine persons including eight police personnel and one civilian were injured in the violence that ensued in the capital city's Jahangirpuri. While their condition remains unknown, the authorities said that the injured are receiving adequate medical attention at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.

"One Sub-inspector sustained a bullet injury. His condition is stable," said the DCP.

Delhi Police arrests 9 in relation to Jahangirpuri violence

In the case at hand, the authorities have filed a complaint at Jahangirpuri Police Station and charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons),149 (unlawful assembly) 186 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant from discharging duties), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant), 332 (causing hurt to public servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (cause loss or damage to the amount of Rs 50 or upwards), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive), 307 (attempt to murder),120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code are registered. Meanwhile, charges under section 27 (punishment for unlicensed possession of arms) of the Arms Act have been lodged too.

Also, a further detailed investigation is underway, confirmed Delhi's authorities. Delhi Police are said to have collected mobile videos and electronic evidence to identify the perpetrators. After the collection of evidence, the authorities will further send the material on record for scrutiny and will be required to obtain the requisite certificate under the Indian Evidence Act.

While the perpetrators and conspirators of the mob violence remain unknown, nearby CCTV footage and visuals shared on the internet have helped authorities make the said arrests.

Jahangirpuri violence: FIR accessed

The FIR accessed by Republic TV clarified the flow of events that led to mob violence in the national capital. In the FIR, the Delhi Police have mentioned that Shobha Yatra was peaceful until the procession crossed the Jama Masjid wherein one Ansaar, along with his four companions, struck into an argument with the members of Yatra.

The intense argument triggered the clash and the crowd started sloganeering. It was mentioned that tear shells were used to prevent further instigation and senior cops were stationed on the spot too. However, violence ensued and shots were fired at civilians and policemen too.

Jahangirpuri violence on Hanuman Jayanti

After Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti was marked with violence as clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, April 16. Stone pelting was reported. Also, several vehicles were vandalised by miscreants while Police personnel on spot have been injured in the incident too.

Visuals accessed by Republic TV showed the procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti was obstructed by a baton, and sword armed crowd. In the visual, you can see people wielding their swords as the police on spot try to bring the situation under control. Vehicles and properties were ransacked and set on fire. In the videos, thick clouds of smoke from raging fire mounted as people escaped and jostled to save their lives amid continuous attacks and pelting.