Delhi ACB Issues Notice To AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan To Join Probe In The Waqf Board Case

The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has sent a notice to AAP MLA and Delhi Waqf Board Chairman Amanatullah Khan to appear for investigation on September 16 at the ACB office at 12 pm. Notably, Khan has been accused of causing loss to the government’s exchequer by arbitrarily appointing individuals by violating the rules, among other irregularities.

The Delhi ACB over a month back had written to L-G Vinai Saxena asking for the removal of the AAP MLA because of his “criminal and bullying nature”, which was “preventing witnesses to speak against him” and thus putting roadblocks in a fair probe against him in the case.

Delhi ACB writes to L-G for Amanatullah Khan’s removal

In the letter written by the Special Commissioner of Police (ACB) to the L-G Saxena, it is mentioned that Khan’s bullying nature and position in the Delhi Waqf Board is acting as a threat to the witnesses.

“People are afraid of Amanatullah Khan because of his bullying nature and past record which is preventing witnesses to make statements against him freely and fairly. Therefore, fair investigation can't be conducted in this case as long as Amanatullah Khan continues to hold the office of Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board,” the letter read.

Allegations against AAP MLA Khan

A case was registered against Khan by the central agency in January 2020 under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for ‘financial bungling’ in the Waqf Board’s bank account, creating tenancies in the properties of the board, adopting corrupt practices in purchasing vehicles and the illegal appointment of over 33 personnel against the rules, among others.

Following the investigation of the CBI against Khan with adequate ‘Prosecutable evidence’, L-G Saxena had given a go-ahead to the central agency to prosecute Khan in the case. Following the probe, CBI had stated that Amanatullah Khan in collusion with the former CEO of the Waqf Board Mehboob Aalam, 'abused his official position and deliberately ignored rules and laid down procedures to cause huge losses to the government exchequer by arbitrarily appointing individuals by manipulating recruitment procedures to favour chosen individuals over thousands of deserving people who could have got employed, had the process of appointment been transparent and impartial.'

Image: ANI