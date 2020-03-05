'DCP Was Unconscious', ACP Anuj Shares Harrowing Account On Violence During Delhi Riots

After Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava visited Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Gokul Puri, Anuj Kumar on Thursday, ACP Anuj Kumar spoke to Republic TV and shared his first-hand account about the details of February 24 violence at North-East Delhi.

Confirming the two videos accessed by Republic TV to be videos from February 24 violence, Anuj Kumar said, " This is indeed the video from February 24. A huge crowd was charging at Wazirabad road. Since the crowd was too huge and too violent, the deployed police force was not able to retaliate that effectively, which injured a lot of us. My primary concern was to help the DCP exit. The investigation is ongoing, once better facts emerge, we will find out if it was planned or not."

'250 Police personnel for over 20,000 people'- ACP Anuj

Anuj Kumar also told Republic how he and his men saved the injured DCP, but failed to save slain head constable Ratan Lal. "I was concerned about sir (DCP), he was unconscious and blood was oozing from his mouth. Ratan (slain head constable) was already injured and my staff had taken him by backside but sir was lying alone, so I along with two others took sir and ran to another side towards Yamuna Vihar and took him to a nursing home but Ratan and sir's condition was critical. So we asked for the help of a private car. We took them to GTB hospital. The doctors tried hard to resuscitate Ratan but they were not successful."

The ACP also stated that they were merely 250 police personnel as against a violent mob of close to 20,000 to 25,000 people. "We had two companies accompanied by some local staff so we were approximately 250 personnel whereas the crowd was close to 25,000 to 30,000. We were steadily trying to persuade the ladies and the crowd but somebody started stone pelting and the situation got spiraled. As the distance between us and the mob was very less, tear gas was also not effective and the divider behind us was acted as a wall which created mayhem like situation," he added while recalling the horrific turn of event.

