Delhi Air Pollution: SC Asks AAP Govt To Bring 'statistical Model' & Involve Scientists

The Supreme Court, while hearing public interest litigation (PIL) on the grim situation due to Delhi air pollution, orally observed that the 'problem of pollution should be solved scientifically with a graded plan'. Urging the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led government to implement measures in anticipation of air polluting elements, the top court asked, "Why should Delhites suffer?". This holds relevance against the air quality in the national capital fluctuating between the 'very poor' to the 'severe' category. As per SAFAR India, on November 24 the Delhi AQI stood at 280.

A special bench headed by CJI NV Ramana and comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant were hearing the matter at hand and even stated, "Government is not doing anything".

Supreme Court questions bureaucracy in Delhi's air quality management

The Bench enquired why the bureaucracy has not intervened in carrying talks with farmers or as to why scientists' opinions are not taken into consideration. The Bench stated that competent authorities 'cannot really micro manage' issues stemming out of stubble burning after petitioner's counsel Vikas Singh stated that farmers are not fined for crop disposal ahead of elections.

"We're concerned about pollution, nothing else," the Bench noted.

"We can't micromanage what each state is doing. You said the situation will improve. Please tell us what steps you have taken," the Bench asked the Centre.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, stated that authorities intend to induct an additional 1,000 CNG buses to be installed in Delhi. SG Tushar Mehta informed the court that air pollution should decline due to climatic changes, which include the change in wind speed and the oscillation.

The Bench stated, "As a government lawyer and judges, we are discussing this. What is the bureaucracy doing? They can go on the field to talk to farmers and take a decision. Involve scientists too. Why can't this happen?"

Justice Chandrachud added, "You (Delhi government) need to anticipate that weather is going to be severe with this wind pattern, these measures need to be taken in anticipation. This can happen through a statistical model for Delhi. You have to take these steps in advance. Why should Delhiites suffer?"

While stating that there should be a graded strategy to check Delhi air quality, the Bench said that the only way possible was to come up with a statistical model.

"The problem of pollution has to be solved scientifically, we cannot only go by these (Delhi government's measures) steps," Justice Chandrachud said.

Urging competent authorities to brace up pollution check measures, the Bench asked, "How much money is there under Construction Workers Fund? We know that each state has thousand of crores under this head."

"Let the workers be paid for these few days from there," the Bench added.

"We'll hear the matter on Monday. We are inclined to hear the matter every alternate day. We won't leave it like this," the Bench concluded.

Image: PTI/ANI/Representative Image