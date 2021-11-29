Delhi Air Pollution: SC Directs States To File Affidavit On Steps Taken; Hearing On Dec 2

As Delhi's air quality remains severe, Supreme Court on Monday, directed Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP govt to file affidavits on the steps they had taken to reduce pollution. The SC bench comprising of CJI NV Ramana, Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant noted that states had not complied with some of the suggestions given by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR. The next hearing will be held on December 2.

Pollution: SC directs states file affidavits on steps taken

As the Delhi govt bans all construction activities in the national capital, one petitioner has pointed out that work on Central vista work is going full swing, pointing out that it was not essential. Meanwhile, states have stated that they will file affidavits regarding payment to construction workers who have been affected due to the ban. The bench demanded compliance after the Centre stated that some directions had not complied to - cleaner fuels, shifting of polluting industries, stay on construction and demolition activities, stubble burning, setting up dust control & management cells.

Previously, SC reimposed the ban on construction activities in the NCR to address the air pollution crisis in Delhi. The apex court directed the CAQM to engage expert agencies with domain knowledge in meteorological data and statistical modelling to curb pollution. The SC has exempted plumbing work, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry from the ban and asked the states to use the funds collected as labour cess to pay the wages of the affected workers as per the provisions of the Minimum Wages Act.

SC on air pollution

On 15 November, the Supreme Court bench headed by CJI NV Ramana ordered work from home throughout the NCR. SC also urged states to persuade the farmers to stop stubble burning for a few days. SC concluded that the major culprits of pollution are - Construction, Industries, vehicular traffic, while stubble burning was a lesser cause.

CJI Ramana said, "Three more drastic steps which haven’t been implemented are - Odd even scheme for vehicles, truck entry ban to delhi and severest would be Lockdown". With Centre asserting that stubble burning amounted to 10% of the pollution, SC noted that the Delhi govt's affidavit was only accusing farmers for pollution. The bench asked, "Are you trying to put blame on municipal corporations? Are you trying to pass the buck?".

The Centre in its affidavit suggested dust control measures at construction sites, reducing operation of coal-based power plants, closure of all hot mix plant, shutting all brick kilns, stopping use of diesel generating sets and fines on garbage burning. Delhi, in its affidavit, blamed stubble burning as the main reason and said it was ready to impose full lockdown amid worsening air quality. Later, trucks, traffic, schools etc, had been shut down in Delhi.