An Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest erupted in East Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday, December 17, and took a violent turn. The sources further stated that initially, the protests were peaceful, however, it took a violent turn, forcing the police to use tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. The protests in Seelampur comes two days after clashes erupted between the police and protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia University.