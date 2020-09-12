Delhi Assembly Summons Facebook India Chief Over 'inaction' Against Hateful Content

The Peace and Harmony Committee of the Delhi Assembly sent summons to the Facebook India Chief Ajit Mohan on Saturday. According to sources, the committee suspects that certain groups used Facebook to incite hate during the North-east Delhi riots back in March which claimed the lives of 47 people and injured over 200. The committee is looking into alleged “intentional” inaction by Facebook to contain “hateful content".

The Facebook India Chief has been asked to appear before the panel on September 15 in connection with this. Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha is the Chairman of the Committee.

Ajit Mohan appears before IT panel

Earlier this month, Ajit Mohan had appeared before a parliamentary panel called to discuss the alleged "misuse of social media platforms", against the backdrop of the larger row over the social-media platform's hate-speech policy. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology was convened to hear Facebook's views on the subject of "safeguarding citizens' rights" along with "prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms"; including special emphasis on women security in the digital space, as per the agenda of the meeting. It was headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor along with representatives of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Last month, the Congress party had written to Facebook seeking a probe into officials after an international media report claimed that Facebook had a "selective" approach of applying its anti-hate speech policies. Congress had even gone on to the extent of alleging BJP and RSS links with Facebook. On the other hand, a letter was sent by Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on September 1 condemning the interference of the social media giant in the Indian political process. The Union IT Minister had alleged "an internal power struggle" within Zuckerberg's company to achieve ideological hegemony.

