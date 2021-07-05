Delhi Bar Council Suspends Advocate For Allegedly Using Chambers For Religious Conversion

A shocking incident has come to the fore, as the Bar Council of Delhi has suspended an advocate for allegedly performing religious conversion at his chambers in the Patiala House Court. The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) took the action after a complaint was filed against advocate Iqbal Malik in which it has been alleged that he has been using chambers at the Karkardooma Courts complex for 'anti-social and illegal activities'.

As per the complaint filed to the BCD, advocate Iqbal Malik was performing illegal religious conversions and 'Muslim marriages (Nikah)' were also being performed. The complainant also alleged that a conversion trust is being run from the chambers of the advocate and his daughter was 'forcefully converted as Muslim and was married from your chamber.'

BCD directs the suspended advocate to file his reply within 7 days

Following the suspension of the advocate's license, the Bar Council of Delhi Chairman Ramesh Gupta in the show-cause notice directed the accused to file his reply before the Special Disciplinary Committee within 7 days and to appear before the committee on July 16, 2021. The BCD also sought Delhi Police's help to provide all necessary information in the case to the Disciplinary Committee. Notably, the Bar Council of Delhi has formed a three-member Special Disciplinary Committee which will be investigating the entire matter and coming up with the decision within three months.

Forced conversion racket busted in Uttar Pradesh

Earlier, the alleged conversion racket was busted by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) following the registration of an FIR in the case at Lucknow’s ATS police station. As per reports, two men of Delhi’s Jamia Nagar were allegedly running an outfit involved in converting deaf and dumb students and other poor people to Islam in Uttar Pradesh with funding from Pakistan’s ISI. Moreover, children and women were also lured in with false promises of cash, job, and marriage, and later, converted. Gautam, who is one of the two accused arrested in the beginning, and himself a convert to Islam from Hinduism, boasted to the police of having converted at least 1,000 people to Islam. “I converted at least 1,000 non-Muslims to Islam, marrying them all to Muslims,” Kumar quoted Gautam as boasting.

Meanwhile, the ATS has nabbed three more individuals in connection with the conversion racket. Rahul Bhola, Mannu Yadav (Abdul Manan), and Irfan Khayaza after the interrogation of Umar Gautam. Addressing a press briefing on Monday, the UP ADG Law & Order Prashant Kumar informed that Irfan Khayaza is an Interpreter in the Ministry of Children's Welfare in Delhi.

Using his influence, Khayaza used to manipulate the dumb and deaf people and speak ill about other religions, the police said. He used to provide gifts and other inducements to attract the people and get them converted. Khayaza was accompanied by Rahul Bhola, who is also deaf. Both of them would force people to get converted and distribute conversion certificates with the help of Umar Gautam. Mannu Yadav and another accused Aditya Gupta were also converted by them.

(Inputs From: Ananya Bhatnagar)

(Image Credits: Representative Image)