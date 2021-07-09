Delhi Bar Council Suspends Lawyer For Submitting Fake COVID Report To Avail Financial Aid

The Delhi Bar Council on Friday suspended an advocate for sending a fake COVID-19 positive report for seeking financial help. The Council, in its suspension order, stated that the advocate’s action not only amounted to misconduct but also forgery and cheating. Following up on the issue, Delhi Bar Council chairman Ramesh Gupta ordered a special committee to investigate the case.

Delhi Bar council suspends advocate over fake COVID report

The Bar Council on Friday released the suspension letter of advocate Sonu Yadav. The advocate had earlier submitted COVID positive report to avail financial help from the council. However, the report upon enquiry to its designated lab turned out fake, resulting in the suspension of the advocate's licence.

The suspension letter sent by the Bar Council said that the issue would be investigated by a Special Disciplinary Committee comprising three members. The advocate has been asked to file his response in the matter to the committee in the next seven days. The letter also claims that further actions would be taken after investigation as it amounts to ‘forgery’ and ‘cheating’.

Advocate suspended for allegedly using chamber for religious conversion

Earlier on July 5, the Bar Council of Delhi suspended an advocate for allegedly performing religious conversion at his chambers in the Patiala House Court. The council suspended the advocate’s licence after a complaint was filed against him. According to reports, advocate Iqbal Malik has been using chambers at the Karkardooma Courts complex for performing illegal religious conversions and 'Muslim marriages (Nikah)'.

The complaint also claimed that the chambers of the advocate were hosting a conversion trust. The petitioner in his complaint had claimed that his daughter was 'forcefully converted as Muslim and was married from your chamber.' Following the suspension of the advocate's license, the council also set up a Special Disciplinary Committee and asked the advocate in question, to file his response within 7 days and to appear before the committee on July 16, 2021. The committee was asked to come up with their final decision in the matter within three months.

IMAGE: ANI