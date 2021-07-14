Delhi Bar Council Suspends Licenses Of 10 More Advocates For Submitting Fake COVID Reports

The Delhi Bar Council (BCD), on July 14, suspended the practice license of ten more lawyers on the account of allegedly submitting fake COVID reports in a bid to avail financial assistance amid the second wave of the pandemic.

A special Disciplinary Committee has been formed to probe into the matter against perpetrators, BCD informed on Wednesday.

The Bar Council of Delhi had sent the fake COVID report to the laboratory for verification when it was confirmed that no such report was issued under the lawyer's name. BCD had then labelled the offence not only as grave misconduct but also amounting to offences of forgery and cheating.

Earlier, on July 9, BCD while suspending one lawyer for a similar offence said in a press statement, "It is apparent that COVID report submitted by the said lawyer is fake and claiming financial help on the basis of fake report not only announced to misconduct but also forgery and cheating."

While BCD Chairman directed the constitution of a three-member committee comprising Advocate Murari Tiwari (Member BCD), Advocate Sanjay Rathi (Member BCD) and Advocate Piyush Gupta (Hony. Secretary, BCD) in Special Disciplinary Committee (SDC), asked the offenders to appear before it within seven days, failing which it shall proceed ex-parte and take appropriate action. SDC is set to immediately investigate the matter to save the dignity and credibility of the institution and legal fraternity.

The BCD resolution and the suspension of enrolment-cum-show cause notice read, "Ramesh Gupta, Chairman, while considering the gravity of the issue and to uphold the dignity and honour of the legal fraternity exercised his special powers conferred under Rule 43 of the Bar Council of India Rules and Section 6 (1) (d) of the Advocates Act, 1961, referred the issue to the Special Disciplinary Committee, and as an interim measure, considered it necessary and appropriate to suspend your licence to practice until the finding and conclusion by the Disciplinary Committee."

The lawyers had approached the BCD seeking financial aid on the ground of COVID positive report, however, when their reports were sent further to laboratories for verification, there existed no occurrence on the record of the concerned reports.