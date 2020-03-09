Delhi BJP IT Cell Head Abhishek Dubey Demands Arrest Of AAP Leader Amanatullah Khan

Delhi BJP IT cell head Abhishek Dubey has given a complaint against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan demanding his immediate arrest for making provocative statements on the arrest of Tahir Hussain. In a letter written by Dubey, the BJP leader requested New Delhi DCP to investigate the call details of AAP leader Amanatullah Khan and the party's councillor Tahir Hussain.

"My name is Abhishek Dubey and I am IT cell head of Delhi BJP purvanchal morcha. Today I have given a complaint against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Parliament Street Police Station for making provocative statements which could again stir communal riots in Delhi. Looking at his communal statement I have demanded from DCP New Delhi to convert my complaint in FIR and arrest Khan immediately," Dubey said.

Amanatullah Khan on Tahir Hussain

While speaking to a news agency Amanatullah Khan said, "Tahir Hussain had called many senior police officers to rescue him from the violence-hit North-East Delhi and there are call recordings available of the same. He was rescued also, now it seems like Tahir Hussain is the main perpetrator and conspirator of Delhi violence. This is being done to shield the main culprits. Moreover, Muslims are being blamed for the Delhi riots. I believe minority is being terrorised and maximum arrests are taking place from Muslim areas."

Amanatullah Khan, who is also chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board gave a communal twist to the arrest of AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in a tweet who was arrested in connection with the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the riots of Northeast Delhi. "Tahir Hussain is facing the punishment just because he is a Muslim. Perhaps, being a Muslim is the biggest crime in India today. It may happen in the coming time that it is proved that the violence in Delhi was incited by Tahir Hussain" tweeted Amanatullah Khan.

