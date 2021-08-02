Delhi: Bollywood Producer Held For Duping Businessman Of Rs 32 Lakh, Modus Operandi Busted

An Uttar Pradesh-based film producer has been arrested for allegedly cheating a Delhi-based businessman to the tune of Rs 32 lakh. The producer duped the latter by promising him a loan of Rs 65 crore. However, the former went absconding after the businessman deposited a service fee to avail the loan.

Uttar Pradesh producer arrested for duping Delhi-based businessman in Mathura

As per a report on ANI, the police stated that a producer named Ajay Yadav followed a similar modus operandi to cheat several other businessmen. Yadav used to lure producers by promising loans at cheap rates. He has been absconding since 2015.

Yadav is the Director of M/s Serene Pvt. Ltd and has produced Hindi films like Overtime, Bhadash, Love Fir Kabhi, Ran-Banka, Suspense and Shakshi.

The arrest was carried out in an operation led by the Special Cell of Delhi Police and Kandivli Unit of Mumbai Crime Branch. The arrest was preceded by raids in the state of Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The complainant named Rahul Nath told the police that he was in need of Rs 65 crore to expand his business. When he was searching for funds, he met Yadav. He claimed that Yadav introduced himself as a Mumbai-based financial consultant. He promised the amount against Nath's property at Delhi at an interest rate of 10 percent for 10 years.

Yadav then asked him to pay Rs 18 lakh for his services and Nath obliged. Later, Yadav switched off his phone and the address given by him was found to be fake. Following this, Nath got a case registered against him was at the Mehrauli police station.

Yadav used to live in rented houses, and used fake names like Sanjay Agarwal, Rakesh Sharma, fake mobile numbers and fake addresses.

The police then succeeded in tracing him in Mathura with the help of the technical details. Following the input, a raid was conducted in Mathura. Yadav, however, was not found at his residence.

The police then went through further technical surveillance and human intelligence, and he was traced from a flat near his residence, the police said.