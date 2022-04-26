Threat Call Over Mohammadpur Name Change Related To Bomb Scare: BJP Leader Tells Republic

Just a day after the Delhi Police found an unidentified bag with a grenade in the Mohammadpur area of South West Delhi, in another shocking development, a local BJP councillor has reportedly received a threat call further connecting it to the recovery of the grenade bag. Notably, the grenade was found outside the local councillor's residence on Monday.

As informed by the BJP councillor Bhagat Singh Tokas, he received the call six months back and now the grenade was found just a few days after state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Adesh Gupta had announced changing the names of 40 villages in the city.

In the telephonic conversation that has been accessed by Republic, the BJP councillor can be reportedly heard speaking to an unidentified man who seems to threaten him over changing the name of Mohammadpur.

"I am not disturbing you but just clearly saying that name of Mohammadpur cannot be changed. Earlier, Babri Masjid was demolished and Ram Mandir is being built over there. Now if the name of Mohammadpur also changes, you have no idea what we will do", the man says

Further adding more to it, the unidentified caller also said that the Muslims are being disturbed by activities and then threatened that if the name of Mohammadpur is changed then "what Ajmal Kasab did in Maharashtra will be repeated again".

'Attempt to disturb communal harmony': BJP councillor

Speaking on the same, the local BJP councillor Bhagat Singh Tokas clearly connected the threat call and the recovery of the bombs from outside of his house saying that some miscreants are trying to disturb the peace in the area.

"Following the appeals by the villagers for changing the name of Mohammadpur to Madhavpuram, I passed the resolution following which I received a threat call. I also registered an FIR against the identified man and got to know that the call was from Hyderabad", he said.

While the police have not yet ascertained the connection between the threat call and the recovery of the grenade bomb, the BJP councillor clearly alleged that it was done to target him. Further indicating towards the target attempt to scare the authorities, the councillor also said that it was an attempt to disturb the communal harmony in the area.

The sequence of developments came shortly after the Delhi Police on Monday night found an unidentified bag with a grenade in the Mohammadpur area of South West Delhi. The police after receiving a call regarding the bag reached the spot along with the Bomb Disposal Squad.

"An old and rusted grenade has been recovered from Mohammadpur area of South West Delhi. Police and Bomb Disposal Squad at the spot," said the Delhi Police.

Image: Republic World