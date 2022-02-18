Delhi Bomb Scare: Probe On, Commissioner Asthana Suspects Local And Foreign Support

In a shocking event, a suspicious bag laden with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered from Delhi's Old Seemapuri area on Thursday. According to the police, the owner of the house and a property dealer have been taken into custody for interrogation. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has now said that a special cell and investigative teams are continuing the probe to pre-empt every such incident in Delhi.

Speaking about the recovery of the IED filled bag, Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday said that such activities were not possible without local support. He also drew attention to a similar finding of IED in Ghazipur earlier last month. He further stated that the perpetrators and any foreign links in the case will be exposed soon.

“An IED was recovered in Ghazipur on January 17, a similar IED was recovered and neutralized in Old Seemapuri yesterday. As per probe, these IEDs were prepared to blast in public places. Such activities are not possible without local support,” Commissioner Asthana said as cited by ANI.

“Special cell and investigative teams are on it; we are probing forward and backward linkages. We are trying to pre-empt every such incident in Delhi and expose any local/foreign network. I cannot reveal any further details which may hamper the probe,” he further added while speaking about the probe in the case.

He added that the police are investigating the forward, backward linkages of the matter with the evidence recovered. The officer said that the investigation is now at initial stages and more information couldn’t be revealed at the moment. The Police Commissioner further informed that the special cell officials are on high alert and the forces were working with full coordination.

Delhi bomb scare

In a shocking event, a suspicious bag laden with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered from Delhi's Old Seemapuri area on Thursday. According to police officials, the improvised explosive device (IED), weighing 2.5 to 3 kg, which was found in the North-Eastern part of Delhi, was diffused. Following this, the special cell received information about a house in old Seemapuri after several suspicious phone calls were intercepted and the police traced back the house to take the owner of the house into custody.

According to the police, Aashim, the owner of the house in Old Seemapuri and a property dealer named Shanu are being interrogated in connection to the case. It is believed that the four tenants suspected to be behind the IED bag was brought to Aashim by Shanu. Aashim lives with his family in nearby Shaheed Nagar. As the explosive share similarity with the one recovered from the Ghazipur flower market ahead of Republic Day last month, the police is now investigating links between the two cases. According to an official, the police received a tip-off about the explosive in the Old Seemapuri building as part of the investigation into the Ghazipur flower market case.

Image: ANI