Delhi Bomb Scare: Timeline Of Events As Tensions Prevail Over Renaming Mohammadpur

A resolution to change the name of village Mohammadpur to Madhavpuram has now taken a scary turn over the recent developments in the area. Earlier on Monday night, the Delhi Police recovered a bag with a grenade inside it near Southwest Delhi's Mohammadpur area. This led to tension in the area following which the residents called up the police.

The police team later reached the area and cordoned the place following which the bomb disposal squad, dog squad, and the NSG also arrived at the spot. Notably, following this, what came as a more shocking development is a telephonic conversation between a local BJP councillor Bhagat Singh Tokas and an unidentified man who reportedly threatened the councillor over renaming Mohammadpur. The grenade was found outside Tokas' residence in the area.

According to the councillor, he received the call six months back during which he passed the resolution on changing Mohammadpur to Madhavpuram. After that, the state BJP chief Adesh Gupta also called a press conference and addressed the matter. In the telephonic conversation that has been accessed by Republic, the BJP councillor can be reportedly heard speaking to an unidentified man who seems to threaten him over changing the name of Mohammadpur.

"I am not disturbing you but just clearly saying that name of Mohammadpur cannot be changed. Earlier, Babri Masjid was demolished and Ram Mandir is being built over there. Now if the name of Mohammadpur also changes, you have no idea what we will do", the man says.

Further adding more to it, the unidentified caller also said that the Muslims are being disturbed by activities and then threatened that if the name of Mohammadpur is changed then "what Ajmal Kasab did in Maharashtra will be repeated again".

Check the sequence of events that took place since Monday night in Mohammadpur:

6: 00 PM - Residents find a suspicious bag in the area with a grenade inside it.

6:30 PM - Residents inform the police about the bag

7:00 PM - Police team reaches the spot and discovers a hand grenade

7:15 PM - Police cordons off the area

7:30 PM - Bomb disposal squad reaches the spot

7:30 PM - Dog squad reaches the spot

10:10 PM - NSG team reaches the spot and takes the bag away. A local BJP councillor also alleged receiving a threat call a few months back over renaming Mohammadpur to Madhavpuram.

