Delhi Border Row: SC Says 'uniform Policy' Needed For Movement In Delhi-NCR Region

Over the recent row regarding the sealing of Delhi borders by neighbouring states, the Supreme Court while hearing a petition on Thursday observed that there should be a 'uniform policy' when it comes to NCR's borders. The apex said that the states should come together and agree on a 'uniform policy' for the movement of people in the Delhi-NCR region. Both Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have sealed their borders with Delhi amid soaring Coronavirus cases in the national capital.

A few days ago the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration in Uttar Pradesh had sealed its border with Delhi and had said that no movement would be allowed from Delhi into Noida. This was followed shortly by Gurgaon.

The petition filed in the apex court asked for the de-sealing of the Gurgaon border, remarking that the Delhi-NCR essentially functioned as one region be it cities like Gurgaon in Haryana or Noida in UP. The petition stated that there was a lot of inconvenience being faced by the people who were used to commuting through the NCR region especially now that the country had stepped into Unlock-1 and jobs and airports were being opened up.

While hearing the petition the apex court asked the states to come together to take a call on this matter saying that a uniform policy was needed in the Delhi-NCR region.

A few days ago Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked the people of Delhi if the capital's borders should be opened or sealed. Kejriwal stated that as of now there was no pressure on the hospital services of Delhi since they were 'enough' for the citizens of Delhi, however, he stated that with the opening up of borders there could be an influx of patients from across the country.

"If borders are open, people from across the country will come to Delhi to get treated since we have the best facilities. Our government hospitals are also free. Our 9500 vacant beds will be full if our borders open up. Should we open our borders?" Kejriwal has asked the citizens during a virtual press brief.

A record single-day spike of 1,513 cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi past the 23,000-mark on Wednesday and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 606, authorities said. The previous highest single-day spike of 1,298 cases was recorded on Tuesday.

(With Agency Inputs)

