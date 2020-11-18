Delhi: Businessman Stabbed To Death Allegedly By His Lover And Her Family

A Delhi-based businessman was stabbed to death allegedly by his lover and her family. After murdering him, the accused dumped his body outside the capital to hush up the entire matter.

According to the information, the deceased identified as Neeraj Gupta was a famous businessman and lived in Model Town area.

He ran a business firm and was in love with one Faisal - who worked at his office. Both had been in love for ten years and wanted to get married.

"Though Neeraj was married. Faisal continued the relationship. She wanted to marry him. Her family was against her will. They fixed her marriage with one Juber," said a source. The source claimed that Neeraj was called by Faisal at her house. "Here Neeraj met Faisal, her mother Shaheen Naaz and Juber. They had an argument in which Neeraj was killed by the trio. Juber first hit him with a brick on his head and then Neeraj was stabbed to death," said a senior police official.

Later Juber dumped the body near Bharuch. He worked in a railway pantry. He stuffed Neeraj's body in a suitcase and boarded the Rajdhani train for Goa. On the way, he dumped it near Bharuch. In the meantime, a missing complaint was lodged by the wife of the deceased. The police started the investigation and arrested the trio. DCP Northwest, Vijyanta Arya said that Faisal, Shaheen and Juber were booked under murder. Further probe in the matter is on.

READ | Delhi: Man Steals Motorcycle To Gift It To Relatives, Arrested

READ | Noida On Alert, Police Checks Intensified After Suspected Terrorists Held In Delhi