Delhi Witnesses Murderous Assault In Broad Daylight; Spectator Films Shocking Attack

A shocking video has emerged from Delhi where a group of men brutally assaulted a man broad daylight in Bhalswa Dairy Thana area. Police investigation underway

A shocking video has emerged from the national capital where a group of men brutally assaulted a man broad daylight in Bhalswa Dairy Thana area. The cause of the incident is not out yet but Republic TV sources said that one of the accused has been identified with the help of the CCTV footage. In the visuals, it can be seen that people in the area just stood there and watched the man getting thrashed. A further Police investigation is underway and more details are awaited

