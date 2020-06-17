Anti-China Protests: Swadeshi Jagran Manch Members, Army Veterans Detained Outside Embassy

The Delhi Police on Wednesday detained Swadeshi Jagran Manch members and some Army veterans who were protesting outside China's Embassy to India. This comes a day after the Indian Army confirmed the death of 20 soldiers in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan area, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), while four more Jawans are said to be in a critical condition.

Protest demanding boycott of Chinese products

Several protests have been going on against China across the nation with angry people calling for boycotting of Chinese products. Earlier in the day, condemning China's military aggression along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) called for a boycott of Chinese goods, listing 450 imported items.

READ | How China violated 'consensus': An illegal LAC tent and rod-wielding soldiers guarding it

READ | India-China violent clash: Jharkhand government cancels train carrying labourers to Leh

The Indian Army on Tuesday confirmed the death of 20 soldiers in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan area, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Even though China has not released any information on the casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army soldiers, according to ANI, 43 casualties including dead and injured have also been estimated from the Chinese side. US intelligence, meanwhile, believes 35 Chinese soldiers were killed.

READ | India-China LAC faceoff entailed an estimated 900 vs 900 brawl at high-altitude precipice

READ | China should honour India as its true guru of spiritual heritage: Dr David Frawley on LAC