Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Acquitted In 2016 Defamation Case Filed By BJP MP Bidhuri

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, October 28, was acquitted by a Delhi court over a criminal defamation complaint filed by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in the year 2016. The BJP MP from South Delhi parliamentary constituency had alleged that Kejriwal had made a defamatory statement against him under section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja acquitted Kejriwal in the matter and the Chief Minister himself was present in the court while the judgment was passed. Bidhuri in his defamation suit told the court that Kejriwal's statements had maligned his image and further alleged that Kejriwal had defamed him in an interview to a news channel.

Bidhuri claimed that during the interview, Kejriwal had falsely said that 'serious criminal cases' were pending against Bidhuri, and the Delhi Police were not taking action against him. He also maintained that no case was pending against him and added that Kejriwal had defamed him with his statement. Earlier the court had summoned the Delhi Chief minister as an accused under section 500 (defamation) of the IPC and later granted bail.

Kejriwal To Launch 'Green Delhi' App

Meanwhile, CM Arvind Kejriwal will launch the 'Green Delhi' mobile application on Thursday, using which citizens can bring pollution-causing activities to the government's notice, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday. There will be a deadline to address complaints and the chief minister will get a daily report about resolved and pending grievances. Rai held a meeting with officials of various departments to discuss the grievance-redressal process incorporated in the 'Green Delhi' mobile application.

This year the state government has also launched a massive campaign against air pollution, named 'Yuddh Pradushan Ke Viruddh', which is being led by Kejriwal and Rai. A 'green war room' has also been set up at the Delhi secretariat to monitor steps being taken to bring down pollution levels in the city this winter.

(With Agency inputs)