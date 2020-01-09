Delhi CM Kejriwal Breaks Silence On JNU Violence; Absolves 'helpless' Delhi Police

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday defended the Delhi Police personnel saying that the force is helpless since it only acts as per the orders issued from the authorities above.

'Police helpless'

Speaking at a press conference in the National Capital on Tuesday, Kejriwal said, "I have said this before as well. Whatever is happening, the Delhi police is not at fault. If you instruct the Delhi police personnel that if there is a fight happening, then do not enter and stand outside, then they cannot go inside since if they do, they'll be suspended. The personnel gets orders from above and if he gets an order to stop a fight, then the Delhi police personnel will put their life at risk and intervene. If the personnel are told to stay put and let the violence take place, and are ordered to enter only after the police intervenes, then they will do as ordered."

The Delhi CM went on to compare and state how the Delhi government schools improved because there was a 'political will' to improve the conditions.

On Sunday evening, JNU students were attacked by masked goons. Sources told Republic TV that as many as said 50-odd goons entered the campus and went on a rampage, attacking people and vandalising cars. JNU students union president Aishe Ghosh was severely injured. In the video that surfaced right after the attack, she is heard saying, "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up." However, her own role was later thrown in doubt as a video surfaced showing her leading a masked gang herself, before the attack on the JNU campus took place.

On January 6, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced that the Assembly elections will take place on February 8, with the counting of votes to take place on February 11. The Assembly has 70 seats.

