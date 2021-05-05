Delhi CM Reacts On Oxygen Hunt As Supreme Court Stays HC's Contempt Notice To Centre

After the Supreme Court urged the Centre to deliver 700 MT of medical oxygen to Delhi, and directed it to submit a plan in that respect, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured the people and the hospitals that the State government is doing its best to procure the oxygen and deliver it to the hospitals on time. He also pointed out that efforts are being made to increase oxygen beds in the Union Territory.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court, hearing the petition filed by the Central government, put a stay on the show-cause notice issued by the Delhi High Court against the Central government for contempt action for failing to supply 700 MT medical oxygen per day to Delhi as per the directions of the Supreme Court and the High Court.

The bench of the apex court that comprised Justice DY Chandrachud and MR Shah, said, "Hauling up officers taking recourse to contempt jurisdiction will not resolve the problems confronting the National Capital Territory of Delhi. When the country is facing the pandemic, the effort of the court must be to solve the problems by actively engaging with stakeholders."

Justice Chandrachud, observed that putting officers in jail or hauling officers for contempt won't bring oxygen. Please tell us what are the steps taken to solve this?



Justice Shah observed no one can dispute that some have died due to O2 shortage&that it's a national emergency — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

Having said that, the bench, however, maintained that the Central government will have to comply with the April 30 order of the Supreme Court to increase the supply of medical oxygen to Delhi to 700 MT per day to with the COVID crisis, and for the same has directed the Central government to place before it a plan, with a tabulated chart, which will indicate the manner in which the Centre will comply with the SC to supply 700 MT of medical oxygen, including sources of supply, provision for transportation and logistical arrangements necessary. The plan has to be placed before the bench tomorrow morning at 10:30 AM.

Minutes of the proceeding

At the beginning of the proceeding itself, the apex court stated that after the order, the effort must be to comply. The bench added, in reference to the order passed by Delhi Court, that putting officers in jail or hauling them up for contempt will not get oxygen. Let us find solutions."

On this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated, "The Centre is in the process of reaching the figure of 700 MT, and eventually it will be reached. He highlighted that on Tuesday, 585 MT medical oxygen was delivered. "Citing the formula framed by experts as per which the demand of each state is projected on the basis of hospital beds and COVID cases, he said, "The demand made by the Delhi government is not justified. "

Taking note of the formula, Justice Chandrachud opined, "Different states are peaking at different points of time. So, you cannot have a general assessment for the entire country." He also expressed doubts if the formula was scientific. "We need to do it a little more scientifically, he said.

The bench then went on to ask the details of daily allocation to Delhi after the Court's order dated May 2. Replying to the bench, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed, "On May 3, the allocation was 433 MT and on May 4, it was 585 MT." He was interrupted in the middle by Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, who was appearing for the Delhi Government to be corrected that the figure was 555 MT, claiming that there was double counting."

Justice Chandrachud vividly stated that 500 MT medical oxygen was not sufficient for Delhi. "We are answerable to the citizens. As judges, we don't have contact with as many people as you have, but officers in my office tell, lawyers are crying, asking for help. 550 is not sufficient. The ground situation shows that," he said.

The bench, lauding the efforts of the Mumbai Corporation to tackle the oxygen shortage, suggested replicating such a pattern in the Union Territory. "Bombay Municipal Corporation is doing come great work. I understand that Maharashtra also produces oxygen, which Delhi can't do but if a great metropolis like Mumbai could do it, Delhi could also take lessons." Solicitor General Tushar Mehta agreed to the bench and pointed out that the state has managed with 275 MT of oxygen when the active cases were 92,00 and above.

The Order

The bench thereafter passed the order that read, "There has been a consensus that a team of officers from the GNCTD and the Centre will engage within next three days with the officials and medical experts of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and Derive some learning from the modalities, which were followed in augmenting oxygen shortage."Further, through the order, it went on to clarify that the Delhi High Court has not been restrained from dealing with the matter. "We clarify that the stay which is being granted shall not operate as an order of restraint on HC in continuing to monitor the allocation of oxygen in the proceedings before it," the order read.

COVID-19 and oxygen shortage in Delhi

As soon as the COVID-19 cases in Delhi began to rise, there emerged an acute shortage of oxygen, with reputed hospitals like Gangraram, complaining of shortage and asserting that they were left with no means but to 'beg-borrow and steal' and get the patients some relief. There were other hospitals, who couldn't manage, and there were deaths reported, among which are Jaipur Golden hospital that reported 25 deaths last week, and Batra Hospital that reported 8 deaths today, May 1. While the Centre has maintained that it is leaving no stone unturned to meet the requirement of the region, the administration seems unhappy and has time and again been complaining of oxygen insufficiency.

(Credit-PTI/ANI)