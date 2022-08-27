Delhi: Comedian Munawar Faruqui's Show Cancelled After Police Deny Permission

The Delhi Police on Friday rejected permission for stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui to perform his scheduled show in the national capital on August 28. The licensing unit of the Delhi Police denied the permission after the local central district police in a report said, “the show will affect communal harmony in the area.”

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had on August 25 written to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to cancel Faruqui’s show, citing “communal tension in Bhagyanagar (Hyderabad) over Munawar’s jokes on Hindu Gods.” The VHP warned that if the show was not cancelled, members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal would organise protests.

Row over Munawar Faruqui's Hyderabad show

Munawar Faruqui hosted a standup comedy show in Hyderabad last Saturday amidst tight security. Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar had given a call to boycott the show alleging that Faruqui mocked Hindu Gods.

Earlier this week, suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh was arrested for his remarks on the Prophet in a video posted on social media. Singh said his video was in response to Faruqui's show in Hyderabad. Protests erupted in Telangana after Singh’s alleged remarks on the Prophet and he was arrested on Tuesday. On August 25, the Goshamahal MLA was arrested for the second time by the Telangana police.

Earlier Faruqui’s show in Bengaluru was canceled for the second time after the city police claimed that organisers had not taken prior permission to hold the event. In May, Faruqui appeared in the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show ‘Lock-Upp’ and lifted the trophy by getting 18 lakh votes.

On January 1 this year, the comedian was arrested by Madhya Pradesh police following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud that objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year’s Day. He was released on bail a month later.

(With inputs from agency)