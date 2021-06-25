Delhi Cops Pose For A Photo With Murder Accused Sushil Kumar Outside Jail

After the Delhi Court extended wrestler Sushil Kumar's judicial custody for another 14 days in connection to the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl matter leading to the death of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar, police personnel were seen clicking pictures with the accused. As per the exclusive visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the police personnel were seen taking selfies with Sushil Kumar during his transfer to Tihar jail from Mandoli. As per reports, the Delhi Police said that strict action will be taken against those, who were seen clicking pictures with Sushil Kumar.

Former UP DG speaks to Republic TV

Reacting to these visuals, former Uttar Pradesh DG Vikram Singh said that this is absolutely unacceptable and beyond the call of duty. Remarking that the police personnel by taking selfies were glorifying the murder accused, the former UP DG said that the authorities should maintain a respectable distance from the accused. Delhi Commissioner of Police should taken an action against this, he added.

Vikram Singh said, "One should not forget that Sushil Kumar was accused of a horrific crime. Police personnel are supposed to go absolutely by the rule book and should not give any extraordinary treatment."

Delhi court extends judicial custody of Sushil Kumar

A Delhi Court on Friday extended for another 14 days the judicial custody of wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl matter leading to the death of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar. A magistrate has extended Kumar's judicial custody till July 9 after he was presented before the court on the expiry of his earlier period of judicial custody. On June 2, Kumar was remanded to judicial custody till June 11, which was later extended till June 25. According to Kumar's defence counsel, he has been shifted from Mandoli to Tihar Jail. He was earlier remanded to six days of police custody which was later extended to four days.

Sagar Rana murder case

According to sources, on the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi. Sushil Kumar was also named in the crime and the authorities had formed several teams to nab him. However, Kumar denied his involvement and asserted that those involved were not his wrestlers.

