Delhi Court Acquits SAD's Manjinder Singh Sirsa In 2012 Gurdwara Riot Case

Failing to establish charges, a Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and four other persons in a 2012 case concerning rioting at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta released S. Manjeet Singh GK, S. Kuldeep Singh Bhogal, S. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, S. Paramjeet Singh Rana and S. Chaman Singh from the registered offence under the relevant IPC Sections. The leaders were accused of rioting and causing hurt to others during a meeting of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee expressed gratitude towards 'almighty for my truth and honesty has emerged victorious once again'.

With Guru Sahibs' Blessings, I have been acquitted in False case lodged by the opponents. I am grateful to the Almighty for my truth and honesty has emerged victorious once again. The court held that the entire story of the prosecution was doubtful & there is no cogent evidence. pic.twitter.com/YCxuPkgOw1 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 14, 2021

Sirsa also tweeted claiming the court of 'reprimanding' the opponents for pursuing 'vendetta politics'

The Court even reprimanded our opponents for pursuing vendetta politics and filing false and baseless cases against me. Thanking the Sangat for standing with me and supporting me so candidly. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/zY8wNMM9Bv — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 14, 2021

Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib 2012 riots

As stated by the police, back on November 15, 2012, a meeting of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) was convened at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, New Delhi, and all the accused and others used force and violence and deadly weapon like swords for the purpose of rioting. The leaders were accused of trying to obtain possession of records of DSGMC and in the event of failing to take possession of records, to burn the records, it said. Members of the unlawful assembly including the accused caused grievous hurt and injury to one person and caused simple injuries to two others, it said adding that they also damaged the property of the Gurdwara.

The incident had taken place during Sirsa's tenure as the secretary-general of the DSGMC. Moreover, Sirsa and other individuals were also accused of making huge unreasonable payments of around Rs. 1 crore for the purchase of tarpaulin, tents and blankets from sham companies. The case, which was filed on the complaint of Bhupinder Singh, a SAD (Delhi) member, was registered under Sections 420, 406 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code. Earlier, in July a Look Out Circular (LOC) was also issued against now-acquitted Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa as informed by the Delhi Police to a local court