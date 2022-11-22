Delhi Court Extends Aaftab’s Custody By 4 Days As Search Continues For Missing Body Parts

The Delhi court on November 22, Tuesday extended the police custody of the accused in the Shraddha Murder case - Aaftab Amin Poonawalla by four days. It has been extremely tough for the police to pin the place where Aaftab claimed to have disposed of the weapon allegedly used to dismember Shraddha’s body, due to which the police are seeking extended custody of the main accused Aaftab in the case. Court also agreed to the Delhi police's request for a Polygraph test of the killer.

According to reports, the inconsistencies in Aaftab’s statements led the police to ask for extending his custody. He continued to change his versions of the sequence of events, even though he has confessed he killed Shraddha, and then dismembered her body and then threw away her body parts across the national capital.

#BREAKING | Accused Aaftab's custody extended in the Shraddha murder case for four days. He will continue to remain in police custody. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/jVSmQLOELk — Republic (@republic) November 22, 2022

Notably, Police have been trying to locate not just the parts of Shraddha’s dismembered body but also the weapon Aaftab said he used to chop her body off into 35 pieces.

Pond to be drained out to search body parts

The Court also cleared a request by the Delhi police to do a Polygraph test of the main accused Aaftab.

Produced in the Delhi court in Saket on Tuesday, Aaftab Poonawalla, for further investigation and search for the remaining body parts of Shraddha, has to be taken to the forest in Mehrauli and Maidangarhi areas of Delhi, demanded Delhi police, said Aaftab’s lawyer.

Continuing with the probe, an entire pond will be drained out in search of the evidence and the Police have already started the process to empty the water body. Aaftab’s counsel said he had given a sketch of the pond where he had allegedly disposed of the body parts of Shraddha and that needs to be searched. During the hearing on November 22, the lawyer informed, Poonawalla stated in the court, he was finding a hard time searching for places in Delhi as the city was new to him.

The lawyer further added, Aaftab was “fully cooperating with the investigation agency” and "whatever has happened, it's in the heat of the moment and not deliberate".

IMAGE: Republic