Delhi Court Finds 'nothing On Record To Prove Hate Speech'; Ashwini Upadhyay Gets Bail

On Wednesday, Delhi's Patiala House Court granted bail to Supreme Court lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay in a case relating to the alleged hate speech and inflammatory slogans being raised at Jantar Mantar during an event last week. Link Judge Udbhav Kumar Jain granted bail to Upadhayay on furnishing of a bail bond of Rs. 50,000 and one surety of like amount.

While passing the orders, the court noted that there is nothing on record to show that the alleged hate speech to promote enmity between different groups was done in Upadhyay's presence or his behest. "As far as the offence u/s 153A IPC is concerned except for mere assertion, there is nothing on record to show that the alleged hate speech to promote enmity between different groups was done in the presence or at the behest of the applicant/accused. Even during the hearing, this Court has inquired from the Public Prosecutor and so far, there is nothing against the accused in the alleged video," the order read.

The court further stated that it is not the case where there are chances that the accused will abscond. However, the court noted that a conspiracy had been hatched. "Conspiracy is no doubt hatched behind closed doors and that the investigation in the present matter is at the nascent stage that, however, does not imply that liberty of a citizen is curtailed on mere assertions and apprehension," the judge said.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh appearing for Upadhyay argued that his client's arrest was a blatant misuse of power by the police. "Police cannot apprehend anyone indiscriminately. It is submitted that it is an admitted fact that the Upadhyay was present on the spot in the morning and not at the time of the alleged incident relating to hate speech committed u/s 153A IPC. He also said that Upadhyay had left the spot at or around 11.00 am and reached his home around 12:15 pm in Ghaziabad," Singh said.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra also appearing for Upadhyay argued that Ashwini Upadhyay's case is different from that of other accused persons. Luthra further submitted that Upadhyau may have been a part of the meeting at a particular point of time, but that does not imply that he shall be blamed for each and everything that may have happened in his absence.

Another Senior Advocate Gopal Shankarnaryanan submitted on behalf of Upadhayay that the viral is now in the public domain and nowhere it can be seen that the applicant was present when the present offence u/s 153A IPC was committed. He further argued that there is no credible information available with the investigating agency to apprehend Upadhyay. "Some miscreants are misusing the name of the applicant/accused due to which the agency had apprehended Upadhayay," said the senior lawyer.

While senior advocates Vikas Singh, Siddhath Luthra, Gopal Shankarnaraynan and Pradeep Rai, briefed by Advocate Ashwini Kumar Dubey appeared for Upadhayay, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava appeared for the Delhi Police.

Opposing the grant of bail and submissions made by the senior counsels appearing for Upadhyay, Srivastava argued this is the time of a Pandemic wherein large gatherings are not being allowed to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 Pandemic. "...the gathering was held without any permission, the gathering was held near Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session. It was indeed a sensitive time and place when there was no need to gather; hence the applicant/accused has clearly violated against the guidelines issued to curb the Covid-19 Pandemic and Section 144 CrPC which was applicable at that place during that time," Srivastava told the court.

Srivastava pointed out that it is a clear case of Upadhay's involvement as the event was organised at his behest. The public prosecutor further stated that the gathering was an unlawful assembly in which Upadhayay actively participated, knowing the common object of that unlawful assembly.

It was also submitted by the Public Prosecutor that there is no delay in registration of FIR as it was only after scrutinising the material available, Upadhyay was arrested. "To crack nexus and find out all the persons involved in the alleged offence, custody of Upadhayay is required investigation of the case," he concluded.

After hearing the submissions of both sides, the judge said, "As a cumulative effect of the aforesaid discussion, this Court is of the considered opinion that the applicant/accused deserves to be released on bail subject to the filing of a personal bond of Rs. 50,000/- with one surety in the like amount." However, the court has asked Upadhayay to join the investigation as and when called by the IO and that he shall not leave the country without prior permission of the court.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police detained six persons, including BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay in connection with the anti-Muslim slogans raised at Jantar Mantar. The police had registered an FIR against unknown persons after taking cognisance of the multiple videos going viral on social media in this regard. IPC Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) have been slapped against the accused- Upadhyay, Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vinit Kranti, Preet Singh, and Deepak.

