Delhi Court Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Impersonating Politician To Seek Unlawful Favour

In a noteworthy development, a Delhi court has granted bail to a man accused of impersonating a politician and making calls to the office-bearers of the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences seeking favour in an examination which he was supposed to appear on.

A special judge Monika Saroha granted bail to Arvind Kumar Morya and directed him to furnish bail and personal bond for a sum of Rs 10,000 with an amount equivalent to two sureties. Further, the Court directed the accused to not cause undue influence or manipulate a witness in the case and cooperate with authorities in joining the investigation at authorities' discretion.

In the case at hand, the Delhi Police has alleged that Morya impersonated a politician and made calls to incumbent officers at the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences seeking favours and unlawful advancements. The counsel appearing on behalf of the accused, Umesh Kumar Burnwal, submitted that his client has pleaded not guilty, been falsely implicated and therefore bail must be granted.

"After having seen the entire record, this appears to be a fit case for grant of bail. The accused is aged 28 years. There is no previous criminal involvement of the accused," the Delhi Court had said. Furthermore, the Court made a note as per the Investigation Officer that the probe into the matter stands concluded and the charge sheet has been forwarded to the prosecution bench and no sort of recovery is due from the accused.

In another relevant matter before the court of law, the grandson of a former minister of industries in the Delhi administration was accused of allegedly impersonating himself as an employee of the ministry to extort or attempt to extort nearly 15 years ago. Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Kapoor stated that the prosecution has failed to provide proofs beyond reasonable doubts that the accused, Amarpal, misrepresented him as a ministry serviceman and attempted to extort money from men on the pretext that their establishments were unauthorised and liable to be demolished.

While those two men were declared hostile witnesses who failed to identify the accused, the court noted that both complainants were the most crucial witnesses in the case at hand. The Court had termed another witness' testimony as 'unreliable'. Notably, the judge stated that the case of the defence was probable and the accused may have been falsely implicated owing to political rivalry while 16 other witnesses who were examined could not suffice to establish the case of the prosecution.

Vide order dated November 1, the Court stated," The accused is accordingly acquitted for offences under section 385 (extortion), 419 (cheating by personation) of the IPC.