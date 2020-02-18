Delhi Court Grants Bail To Manish Sisodia's Former OSD In Bribery Case

The Delhi Court on Tuesday granted bail to Gopal Krishna Madhav, former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in connection with a corruption case. Gopal Krishna Madhav, who has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in an alleged bribery case, filed a bail plea in the special CBI court on February 14 stating that he was arrested by the probe agency on a "false and fabricated" complaint.

The bail plea

In the bail plea, he stated that he was working as an officer on special duty to the Deputy Chief Minister since 2015 and he was also posted as GSTO, Department of Trade and Taxes, GNCT of Delhi, Vyapar Bhawan, IP Estate, Government of Delhi and joined his new assignment only on January 13-14, 2020. The bail plea moved by advocates SS Pandey and Shashank Singh stated that the accused has been falsely implicated in the case and there is no prima facie evidence to even connect the accused with any such charge.

OSD arrested by CBI

On February 6, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Gopal Krishna Madhav, a Delhi and Andaman Nicobar Island Civil Services (DANICS) officer. He was allegedly caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh., officials said. Gopal Krishna Madhav was arrested in a late-night operation for allegedly receiving a bribe in a matter related to GST, they said.

Madhav was immediately taken to the CBI headquarters for questioning, the officials said. No involvement of Sisodia in the case has surfaced so far and the investigation is going on, sources said. Madhav was posted in the office of Sisodia in 2015, the officials said. The arrest cames two days before the crucial Delhi assembly election.

(With ANI inputs)