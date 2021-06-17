Delhi Court Orders Release Of Pinjra Tod Activists; Rejects Police Plea Seeking More Time

In a major relief to Pinjara Tod activists Natasha Narwal, Devangan Kalita and JNU student Asif Iqbal Tanha, Delhi's Karkardooma court on Thursday, issued their release warrant after they were granted bail by Delhi High Court. The court turned out Delhi police's plea seeking more time to verify the sureties and addresses of the three activists. The three activists along with six others have been accused of 'criminal conspiracy' - leading to Delhi riots which killed 53 in February 2020.

Karkardooma court issues release warrant for Pinjara tod activists

On Tuesday, a division bench of Delhi HC Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambani held that they were entitled to regular bail subject to a few conditions. It observed that no offence under Sections 15, 17 and 18 of the UAPA is made out on prima facie appreciation of the charge sheet and the material cited by the prosecution. The HC noted, "We are constrained to express, that it seems, that in its anxiety to suppress dissent, in the mind of the State, the line between the constitutionally guaranteed right to protest and terrorist activity seems to be getting somewhat blurred. If this mindset gains traction, it would be a sad day for democracy".

But all three accused are yet to be released from jail despite being granted bail by the Delhi High Court after Delhi Police argued that permanent address verification is pending as the aforesaid accused live outside the national capital. Mentioning that Kalita, Narwal and Tanha are permanent residents of Assam, Rohtak and Jharkhand, it sought a few more days' time to file the verification report before the court. Moreover, the police urged the court to direct the UIDAI to verify the Aadhaar details of the sureties. Meanwhile, Delhi police have moved Supreme Court challenging their bail.

Delhi police's claims in chargesheet

Delhi police have filed a 17,000-page charge sheet and a 1000-page charge sheet naming Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Faizan Khan, Danish, Parvez, Ilyas, 'United Against Hate' chief Khalid Saifi, Congress ex-councillor Ishrat Jahan, Tahir Hussain, RJD youth wing’s Meeran Haider, Pinjda Tod activists Gulfisha Fatima, Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita as accused of 'criminal conspiracy' - leading to Delhi riots which killed 53 in February 2020. Delhi police have named Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and Faizan Khan as the main accused for allegedly planning the riots to 'distract attention from Donald Trump's visit', under the UAPA act. The above-mentioned accused have been charged under several sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and several sections of IPC including - rioting, murder, criminal conspiracy which has a maximum sentence of the death penalty.