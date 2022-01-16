Delhi Court Quashes Anticipatory Bail Plea Of 'Sulli Deals' Mastermind Aumkareshwar Thakur

Quashing the bail plea of the mastermind of the contentious app 'Sulli Deals,' Aumkareshwar Thakur, a Delhi court observed that permitting bail to the accused at this juncture can damage the ongoing investigation in the case.

The creator of the Sulli Deals application, that 'auctioned' Muslim women online was arrested by Delhi Police last week. He had filed an anticipatory bail plea in the court. The plea has been rejected by the bench hearing the matter.

Delhi court rejects anticipatory bail plea of Sulli Deals creator

The creator of the 'Sulli Deals' app was apprehended by Delhi Police last week and soon after the arrest, Thakur had approached the court for bail. The plea was placed before Metropolitan Magistrate Vasundhra Chhaunkar who announced that the accused is not entitled to bail, as the investigation in the case is in the early stages.

While dismissing the bail application, the court observed that the accused was apprehended after extensive and time-consuming efforts in accordance with the MLAT process, hence it would not be suitable to grant him bail.

"The accused had consciously used Top Browser to disclose his identity and various complaints have been received against the 'Sulli Deals' app throughout the country. The investigation is at a nascent stage where crucial evidence and further chain of events are yet to be conclusively unearthed," the Court observed.

Thakur was arrested by Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) team on Sunday. According to police, Thakur had developed the code for Sulli Deals on GitHub.

The accused had joined a group (Trademahasabha) on Twitter where the member discussed trolling Muslim women online which then led to the creation of 'Sulli Deals'. The app was developed by Thakur. However, he panicked due to the massive uproar and allegedly deleted all his social media footprints. But, now some evidence has been recovered.

What is Sulli Deals application?

In July 2021, the 'auction' listing of Muslim women on GitHub's 'Sulli Deals' app came to light after several users shared screenshots on Twitter. The app used to share pictures of Muslim women, labelling them as the 'Deal of the Day'.

According to reports, pictures of around 90 influential women from the Muslim community, including journalists and activists were shared. Most of the women profiled were Indians. The delayed arrest in the 'Sulli Deals' app case happened days after the arrest of Neeraj Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind behind a similar app-- 'Bulli Bai'.

(Image: PTI)