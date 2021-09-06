Delhi Court Remands Anil Deshmukh's Lawyer To Two-day Judicial Custody Over Bribery Charge

A Delhi court on Monday remanded Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga, and Sub-Inspector Abhishek Tiwari to two days of judicial custody. Lawyer Anand Daga allegedly bribed CBI sub-inspector Abhishek Tiwari, with an iPhone 12 Pro and other expensive gifts to access investigation details of the former Maharashtra minister's extortion case, as per the FIR filed by the CBI.

The FIR read, "Anand Daga is the advocate of Anil Deshmukh, the then Home Minister of Maharashtra, an accused in the CBI case. Abhishek Tiwari had visited Pune in connection with the investigation of the instant case. It has been learned that Advocate Anand Daga met Abhishek Tiwari and handed over an iPhone 12 Pro as illegal gratification to him in lieu of passing details regarding the said inquiry and the investigation, thereby causing improper performance of public duty."

On Monday, lawyer Anand Daga and CBI sub-inspector Abhishek Tiwari were produced before Rouse Avenue Court in relation to the case. During the proceedings, the central agency informed the court that a lot of data has been recovered from the seized mobile phones of both Anand Daga and Abhishek Tiwari. The court, taking into account CBI's statement, remanded the two accused to two-day judicial custody.

Abhishek Tiwari shared confidential case documents with Deshmukh's lawyer

The FIR copy mentioned that a team of officers led by inquiry officer R.S. Gunjiyal, along with suspect Tiwari, left for Mumbai on April 6 for conducting an inquiry in the matter against Deshmukh. During the probe, the team members examined many witnesses including Deshmukh on April 14 and the report was submitted later.

"Abhishek Tiwari assisted the EO in preparation of the said report and had been in possession of case-sensitive documents. Pursuant to the comments and opinions of senior officers including legal officers and after the approval of the competent authority, an FIR was registered against Anil Deshmukh, the then Home Minister of Maharashtra, and unknown others. The investigation of the said case is under progress," mentioned the FIR.

As per the FIR, it has been reliably learned that the copies of the confidential documents pertaining to the inquiry and the investigation have been 'disclosed to unauthorized persons'. It has been reliably learned that Tiwari came in contact with Daga, a Nagpur-based advocate, during the course of the inquiry and had been in regular contact with him since.

The FIR further read that Abhishek Tiwari shared copies of different documents like the memorandum of proceedings, sealing-unsealing memorandum, statements, and seizure memos related to the investigation of the said case through WhatsApp on many occasions.

(With ANI Inputs)