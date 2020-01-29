MASSIVE: Delhi Court Remands Sharjeel Imam To A 5-day Crime Branch Custody

Ex-JNU student and Shaheen Bagh protest mastermind Sharjeel Imam has been sent to 5-day Delhi Police Crime Branch custody by Patiala House Court in the national capital. According to sources, Sharjeel Imam will be taken to the places where he made provocative speeches. Sources say that Imam told the Delhi police that the video featuring him is doctored. He also claimed that he was facing trial just because he belongs from the JNU.

Arrested after a 4-day manhunt

Imam was arrested on Tuesday for making allegedly inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi and in Aligarh. He reached Delhi on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, some lawyers raised slogans against him and made posters calling him a 'traitor', demanding that he be hanged. Heavy security was deployed outside the court's premises with about 20 police personnel including the CRPF officials.

One of the lawyers said, "We Are here to protest against those who talk about breaking the country. All the lawyers are united against such traitors. He does not deserve to be outside the jail. Strict action should be taken against him."

Sharjeel Imam's controversial remarks

The controversy came to light on January 25 when BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a video that features Imam, a key organizer of the Shaheen Bagh protests. In the video purportedly from Aligarh (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh, he is heard saying that 5 lakh people can come together and permanently cut the North-East from India. Moreover, he stressed that this was the only way in which the Indian government would pay heed to the concerns of the protesters. Complaints were registered against him in Delhi, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh.

In the video, Imam said, "If we have 5 lakh organized people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India, then only they will listen to us."

He added, "Do you know what is happening to Assamese Muslims? NRC is already applied there, they have been put in detention centres. We may come to know that in 6-8 months all Bengalis have been killed - Hindu or Muslim. If we want to help Assam, then we will have to stop the way to Assam for the Indian Army and other supplies. The 'Chicken Neck ' belongs to the Muslims."

