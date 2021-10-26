Delhi Court Reserves Accused Rajiv Saxena's Bail Order In Bank Loan Fraud Case For Oct 29

A Delhi court reserved the order on the bail petition of Rajiv Saxena, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last month in a connection with an alleged Moser Baer loan fraud case. Special Judge Sanjay Garg said on Monday that the order has been reserved for October 29 after the conclusion of the submission made by both sides.

Special counsel for the ED, Zoheb Hossain, along with special public prosecutors NK Matta and Mohd. Faraz represented the central agency. Rajiv Saxena was represented by senior counsel N Hariharan and counsels RK Handoo and Rajat Manchanda.

Saxena was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 12 for allegedly being involved in a bank loan fraud case that was directly linked to the Central Bank of India. The Central Bank had accused Moser Baer, its director and other officials of its high command of submitting forged and fake documents, which made the Central Bank release a total of Rs. 354 crore as a loan amount.

As per the Enforcement Directorate, Saxena's Dubai-based companies were the entities used to defraud the bank with fake documents and "further layered and integrated into buying the immovable properties/shares, among others". It should be mentioned here that Saxena is also an accused in the ₹3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal case.

Earlier in 2019, the CBI had filed a case against Ratul Puri, who was employed as a former executive director of Moser Baer India Limited (MBIL), his father Deepak Puri and others on a complaint from the Central Bank of India. Notably, Deepak Puri is a known relative of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.

Saxena’s arrest in 2019

Rajiv Saxena was earlier arrested in 2019 after being deported from Dubai. He was arrested on 31 January 2019 in relation to the VVIP Chopper bribery and money laundering case. He was granted bail after he was proven to be an approver in the case and was released on the condition that he would provide all information regarding the bribes received from defence middlemen in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland chopper deal.

Later, the ED asked the court to rescind his approvership along with the cancellation of his bail saying that his information was misleading the investigation and he was not disclosing the information as promised by him in his statements.

