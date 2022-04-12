Delhi Court Reserves Order On CBI Plea Challenging Withdrawal Of LOC On Ex-Amnesty Chief

A Special CBI Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the revision petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation challenging a Magistrate Court order which had directed the probe agency to withdraw the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against ex Amnesty India chief Aakar Patel in connection with a case of alleged FCRA violations.

Special CBI Judge Santosh Snehi Mann after hearing detailed arguments from both sides has reserved the order on the revision petition and the same would be pronounced tomorrow.

The Special Judge also stayed the full operation of the ACMM order directing CBI to immediately withdraw the Look Out Circular issued against Patel. Reserves order in revision petition for tomorrow.

During the course of the hearing, Advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir assisted by Advocate Vaibhav Suri argued before the court on behalf of the ex Amnesty India chief that It's for the agency to conduct an investigation, to find out proof, and, the only duty of his client is to appear before it when called.

"I was called once, I appeared once," Mir argued before the court while also adding that chargesheet was filed without a sanction.

He further argued that he was not a flight risk.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation represented by Nikhil Goel told the court that the prosecution sanctions to prosecute Patel and Amnesty India have been received.

He further argued that the point raised by the defence that the agency has deviated from the CBI manual is misconceived.

"Who is he to say that I have forwarded the chargesheet without sanctions, because, his role in the CrPC only comes after a cognizance it taken on the charge sheet," Goel said.

"It's not for me to satisfy him as to if I have material to issue A LOC or not, it's between me and the Immigration Bureau," Goel said.

The court will now pronounce the orders on the plea tomorrow i.e. April 13. A magistrate court had allowed withdrawal of the LOC but the order was overturned last Friday by a Special Judge who had asked Patel to not leave the country without its permission.

The case was registered against Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL), Indians For Amnesty International Trust (IAIT), Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT), and Amnesty International South Asia Foundation (AISAF), and others in November 2019.