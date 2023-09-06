Last Updated:

Delhi Court Reserves Order On Delhi Police Closure Report On Minor Wrestler's Complaint Against Brij Bhushan

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor, who was scheduled to pass the order on Wednesday, adjourned the matter saying the order was not ready.

Law & Order
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Representative (Image: Shutterstock)


 A Delhi court will pass its order on October 6 on whether to accept Delhi Police's closure report in a sexual harassment complaint filed by a minor wrestler against former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor, who was scheduled to pass the order on Wednesday, adjourned the matter saying the order was not ready.

Delhi Police had on June 15 filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of case by the minor wrestler.

READ | Wrestlers sexual harassment case: Brij Bhushan Singh appears before Delhi court
READ | Brij Bhushan sitting...: Swati Maliwal attacks Smriti Irani over Rahul’s ‘flying kiss’ row
READ | Former chief Brij Bhushan and protesting wrestler Vinesh Phogat blame each other for WFI suspension
READ | NGT forms committee to investigate illegal mining by Brij Bhushan in UP's Gonda

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT