Delhi Court Reserves Order On Sushil Kumar's Bail Application In Chhatrasal Stadium Case

A Delhi Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail application filed by wrestler Sushil Kumar in the Chhatrasal stadium case.

Additional Sessions Judge Jagdish Kumar after hearing the arguments reserved its order on the pre-arrest bail filed by the wrestler.

Appearing for Kumar, senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra submitted that since the gunshots were fired in the air, a case of murder is not made out.

"Most important thing, if you look at their status report, they have said that 302 has been invoked. If the firing was in the air, the intention was not to kill. Hence, 302 cannot be invoked," senior advocate Luthra said.

He further submitted the reply filed by the police is incomplete and misses major facts.

Luthra also questions the act of the prosecution of seizing Sushil Kumar's passport. "I (Sushil Kumar) am an Arjuna Awardee, I have also won many medals in the Olympics," he argued further.

'There is electronic evidence': Public Prosecutor

Responding to the submissions made by Luthra, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava argued, "There are many reasons to arrest him. Sushil's wife had a flat where the other accused (Sonu and one more) were staying."

"There is electronic evidence where Sushil is seen with a stick beating people," the public prosecutor told the court.

On the claims relating to the confiscation of the wrestler's passport, Srivastava said, "We had kept the passport as we feared that he might flee away from the country."

Concluding his arguments, Srivastava said, "Court has issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against him. So, respecting the court's order, we have to arrest him."

The court will now pronounce its order in the course of the day.